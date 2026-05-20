Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 11,241 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.70 and a 200-day moving average of $222.62. The firm has a market cap of $553.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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