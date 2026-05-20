Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 13,770 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8%

PG opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $328.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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