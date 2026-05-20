Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 16,653 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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AbbVie Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.25 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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