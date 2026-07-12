Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 374.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $410.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $406.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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