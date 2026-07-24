Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $24.52 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,753 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $248.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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