Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 43,980 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 314.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,980 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 410,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.32.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $294.97 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $199.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.38 and a one year high of $298.32. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the sale, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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