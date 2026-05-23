Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys New Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,788,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $760,616,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $208,443,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $116,829,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $310.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.78 and a twelve month high of $512.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.78 and a 200 day moving average of $369.61.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.Kinsale Capital Group's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $390.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,233,807.68. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

See Also

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