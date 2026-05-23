Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

MA opened at $498.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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