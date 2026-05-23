Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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