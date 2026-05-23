Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.55.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $321.34 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.45 and a 52-week high of $344.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $314.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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