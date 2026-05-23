Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,035 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CSCO opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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