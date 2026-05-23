Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 120,269 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4,161.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,159 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here