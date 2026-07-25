Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Leidos were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Leidos by 46.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,073 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,155 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leidos from $171.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Leidos's payout ratio is 15.75%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

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