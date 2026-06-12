Cummins Inc. $CMI Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,491 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $50,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,058,841,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,822,534,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,741,004,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,441,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total value of $482,813.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,165,755. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $456,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,177,519.01. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $655.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $646.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.72. The company has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.90 and a 1 year high of $718.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $675.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $565.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $726.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

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