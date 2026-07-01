Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 1,229.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,058,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,509,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,322,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,822,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,741,004,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $815.00 target price on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $845.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $731.86.

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Cummins Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE CMI opened at $712.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $675.72 and a 200 day moving average of $601.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $737.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total transaction of $421,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,784.82. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $456,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,177,519.01. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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