Cunning Capital Partners LP Has $3.75 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cunning Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,970 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.7% of Cunning Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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