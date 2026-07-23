Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,481 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,188 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.53% of Curbline Properties worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Curbline Properties alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,128 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 2.9%

CURB opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Curbline Properties's payout ratio is 219.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here