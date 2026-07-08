Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Holdings Boosted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,178 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.44% of Curtiss-Wright worth $109,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $749.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $766.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $742.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.11. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $463.00 and a fifty-two week high of $808.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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