Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Position Reduced by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $738.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.11, for a total value of $149,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,835,856.02. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total transaction of $614,383.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,332,728.34. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $4,039,279. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $715.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $405.43 and a 1 year high of $760.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $706.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

See Also

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