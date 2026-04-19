CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises about 1.8% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $31,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Capital World Investors grew its position in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after buying an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 10,288.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock worth $273,624,000 after buying an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock worth $499,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,213 shares of the company's stock worth $341,038,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Trading Up 2.4%

GEV opened at $1,001.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $870.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $715.29. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.21 and a 12-month high of $1,009.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 11.24%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Benzinga: JPMorgan raise

JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. CEO AI comment

CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results.

Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Zacks: analyst projections

Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Zacks: trending stock

Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Reuters: judge rules

Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing court filings (GE has responded in court) mean the situation could evolve, creating headline risk around potential charges, project delays or additional provisions. Recharge News: legal response

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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