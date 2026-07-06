CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $236.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $271.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $281.32 and its 200-day moving average is $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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