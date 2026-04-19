CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,500 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.3% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $57,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,705,122 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $459,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,570,499 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $361,810,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,194,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $187,620,000 after acquiring an additional 910,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,182,229 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $130,778,000 after acquiring an additional 331,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.8%

EPD opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Further Reading

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