Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,205 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 152,647 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.76% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $21,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

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Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.4%

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CWK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $328,971.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,107. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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