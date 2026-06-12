Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.96 and a 200-day moving average of $459.21. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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