Cvfg LLC Acquires 8,439 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cvfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 455.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company's stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 90,103 shares of the company's stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $257.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.07 and a 200-day moving average of $233.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $154.80 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The firm has a market cap of $619.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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