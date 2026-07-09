Cvfg LLC Acquires New Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Cvfg LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Carnival from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Negative Sentiment: Escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran-related headlines pushed oil prices higher, increasing concern that Carnival’s fuel expenses will rise and pressure margins. Carnival Stock Faces Margin Squeeze as Strait of Hormuz Tension Rises

Escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran-related headlines pushed oil prices higher, increasing concern that Carnival’s fuel expenses will rise and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the selloff may be amplified because Carnival recently warned that higher fuel prices were already hurting margins, making investors more sensitive to another oil spike. Carnival Slides as Oil Spike Revives Fuel-Cost Concerns

Market commentary says the selloff may be amplified because Carnival recently warned that higher fuel prices were already hurting margins, making investors more sensitive to another oil spike. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Carnival, signaling some caution on profitability, though they kept a Hold rating. MarketBeat CCL coverage

Analysts at Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Carnival, signaling some caution on profitability, though they kept a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Some recent travel demand indicators remain solid, with reports saying Carnival’s FY27 bookings are still at historically high levels and pricing remains strong, which could help offset cost pressure if oil stabilizes. Carnival's FY27 Bookings Stay Strong: Is Europe Pressure Transitory?

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Trading Down 3.8%

Carnival stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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