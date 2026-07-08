Cvfg LLC Acquires Shares of 22,477 Chubb Limited $CB

Cvfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. Chubb makes up 0.9% of Cvfg LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $795,378,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,729 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $387.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $350.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

Chubb stock opened at $358.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.77. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $365.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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