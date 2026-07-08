Cvfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cvfg LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 281.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $345.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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