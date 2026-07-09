Cvfg LLC Buys New Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.70 and a 12-month high of $239.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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