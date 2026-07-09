Cvfg LLC Invests $1.16 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,022 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,577 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,784 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.2%

EOG stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for EOG Resources for FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and Q2 2027, signaling stronger near-term profit expectations.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for EOG Resources for FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and Q2 2027, signaling stronger near-term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: A separate article said EOG Resources still looks below fair value, suggesting valuation support for the shares and room for upside if execution holds. EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Still Looks Below Fair Value Today

A separate article said EOG Resources still looks below fair value, suggesting valuation support for the shares and room for upside if execution holds. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also kept a Hold rating on EOG, so the updates were not a full bullish call despite the higher earnings forecasts.

Zacks Research also kept a rating on EOG, so the updates were not a full bullish call despite the higher earnings forecasts. Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered some longer-term EPS estimates, including FY2027 and FY2028, which could temper enthusiasm about EOG’s longer-range growth trajectory.

The firm lowered some longer-term EPS estimates, including FY2027 and FY2028, which could temper enthusiasm about EOG’s longer-range growth trajectory. Negative Sentiment: A separate market note said EOG recently underperformed peers, indicating some relative weakness even as analysts adjust forecasts.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here