Cvfg LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,815 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,359 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 155,712 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 660,988 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $154,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,588 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $3,244,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ciena by 1,095.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,527 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.10, for a total value of $559,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,921,580.10. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $739,599.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,992,499.76. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 22,827 shares of company stock worth $11,541,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ciena from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus set a $650.00 price objective on Ciena in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $530.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $418.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42 and a beta of 1.27. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.89 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The company's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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