Cvfg LLC Invests $5.79 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,577 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall signed an MOU to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, opening the door to the first manufacture of the short-range ballistic missile outside the U.S. and expanding LMT’s European production footprint. Article Title

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall signed an MOU to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, opening the door to the first manufacture of the short-range ballistic missile outside the U.S. and expanding LMT’s European production footprint. Positive Sentiment: NATO summit announcements are highlighting billions in defense deals and higher allied spending, which should support Lockheed Martin’s backlog and demand outlook for systems like F-35s and missile defenses. Article Title

NATO summit announcements are highlighting billions in defense deals and higher allied spending, which should support Lockheed Martin’s backlog and demand outlook for systems like F-35s and missile defenses. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won two U.S. defense contracts worth more than $607 million, adding near-term revenue visibility. Article Title

Lockheed Martin won two U.S. defense contracts worth more than $607 million, adding near-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky unit is being linked to a proposed White House helipad project, a small but notable political and brand-positive headline. Article Title

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky unit is being linked to a proposed White House helipad project, a small but notable political and brand-positive headline. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is also in the spotlight after agreeing to buy Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion, a deal that expands undersea warfare capabilities but may keep investors focused on deal execution and integration costs in the near term. Article Title

Lockheed Martin is also in the spotlight after agreeing to buy Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion, a deal that expands undersea warfare capabilities but may keep investors focused on deal execution and integration costs in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable defense-news backdrop, shares have been pressured by recent concerns about valuation and the company’s prior earnings miss, which can temper enthusiasm even amid strong contract news.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $535.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $521.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.07. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $613.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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