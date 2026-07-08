Cvfg LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,919,000. Vertiv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cvfg LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $305.67 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $324.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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