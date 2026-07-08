Cvfg LLC Purchases Shares of 51,990 Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,990 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. Cvfg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

TPC stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 2.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

See Also

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