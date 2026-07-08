Cvfg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 836.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $282.30 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $279.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $264.53 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is rolling out a BT21 x Happy Meal collaboration tied to BTS/LINE FRIENDS, which could boost traffic and social-media buzz among younger consumers. Article Title

McDonald’s is rolling out a BT21 x Happy Meal collaboration tied to BTS/LINE FRIENDS, which could boost traffic and social-media buzz among younger consumers. Positive Sentiment: The company is also bringing back a fan-favorite product, the fried apple pie, and promoting limited-time fries giveaways, both of which can support short-term sales and restaurant traffic. Article Title Article Title

The company is also bringing back a fan-favorite product, the fried apple pie, and promoting limited-time fries giveaways, both of which can support short-term sales and restaurant traffic. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces framed McDonald’s as a quality, low-stress, dividend-friendly stock, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive hold during market volatility. Article Title Article Title

Several pieces framed McDonald’s as a quality, low-stress, dividend-friendly stock, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive hold during market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are debating McDonald’s versus rivals like Chipotle and Burger King, but these are mostly comparison pieces rather than fresh company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators are debating McDonald’s versus rivals like Chipotle and Burger King, but these are mostly comparison pieces rather than fresh company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity and technical commentary suggest traders may be positioning for a bigger move in MCD, but the direction is not clear from the headlines alone. Article Title

Options activity and technical commentary suggest traders may be positioning for a bigger move in MCD, but the direction is not clear from the headlines alone. Negative Sentiment: Rival fast-food chains are stepping up competition with new chicken sandwiches and other menu pushes, which could pressure McDonald’s sales if competitors keep stealing share. Article Title Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

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