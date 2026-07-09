Cvfg LLC Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Cvfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH - Free Report) TSE: AUP in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,450 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Cvfg LLC owned about 0.05% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,374,021 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,283,000 after buying an additional 2,297,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,483,132 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,072 shares in the last quarter. Kotler Kevin acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $19,536,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 728.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,341,067 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,671 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 670,812 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Tang acquired 206,005 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $3,147,756.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,044,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,313,939.68. The trade was a 1.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 814,606 shares of company stock worth $12,455,129. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH - Get Free Report) TSE: AUP last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 99.97% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.98 million. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

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Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company's lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

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