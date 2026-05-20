CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 129.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,795 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE CVS opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Featured Stories

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