CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CVS opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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