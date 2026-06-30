CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,226 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 30,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.28.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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