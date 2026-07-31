CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536,861 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 80,085 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.28% of CVS Health worth $254,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7%

CVS stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming results to show earnings growth, supported by favorable estimates and recent positive estimate revisions. The outlook reinforces expectations that the company can continue its earnings recovery after reporting quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus in its latest report. CVS Health Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming results to show earnings growth, supported by favorable estimates and recent positive estimate revisions. The outlook reinforces expectations that the company can continue its earnings recovery after reporting quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus in its latest report. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth’s second-quarter results—featuring improved margins, a lower medical cost ratio and raised earnings guidance—provide a constructive read-through for managed-care companies including CVS Health, suggesting industry cost pressures may be easing. UnitedHealth Turnaround Signal

UnitedHealth’s second-quarter results—featuring improved margins, a lower medical cost ratio and raised earnings guidance—provide a constructive read-through for managed-care companies including CVS Health, suggesting industry cost pressures may be easing. Positive Sentiment: CVS received the overall winner award and four gold awards at the 2026 US Customer Experience Awards, including recognition for AI innovation and consumer-centric culture. The recognition supports management’s efforts to improve customer engagement and digital operations, though it has limited immediate earnings impact. CVS Customer Experience Awards

CVS received the overall winner award and four gold awards at the 2026 US Customer Experience Awards, including recognition for AI innovation and consumer-centric culture. The recognition supports management’s efforts to improve customer engagement and digital operations, though it has limited immediate earnings impact. Positive Sentiment: CVS expanded its pharmacy offering to include common prescription medications for dogs and cats across approximately 9,000 stores, creating a potential new convenience and prescription-volume opportunity. Pet Medications Available at CVS Pharmacy

CVS expanded its pharmacy offering to include common prescription medications for dogs and cats across approximately 9,000 stores, creating a potential new convenience and prescription-volume opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Health100 earned accreditation for consumer data privacy and security, while CVS settled-related litigation involving X and the World Federation of Advertisers. Both developments may reduce reputational or compliance concerns but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Health100 Accreditation

Health100 earned accreditation for consumer data privacy and security, while CVS settled-related litigation involving X and the World Federation of Advertisers. Both developments may reduce reputational or compliance concerns but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports that the Trump administration may discontinue subsidies that help hold down Medicare Part D premiums in 2027 are weighing on health-insurance stocks. The change could increase pricing pressure, membership risk and medical-cost uncertainty for CVS’s Aetna business. Medicare Subsidy Report

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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