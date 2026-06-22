CWC Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

CWC Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of CWC Advisors LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CWC Advisors LLC.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

GS opened at $1,099.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $630.01 and a one year high of $1,125.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $979.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $920.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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