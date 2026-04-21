Cwm LLC Acquires 25,190 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 1,736.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,356.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 279,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,151,000 after acquiring an additional 260,557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 159.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,535 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $78,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,446 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,711 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 135,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 189,715 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.5%

FDS stock opened at $236.16 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average is $254.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $474.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. FactSet Research Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $311.00 to $305.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $279.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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