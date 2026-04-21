Cwm LLC Buys 28,961 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 884.1% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 798 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 903 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 142,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,906,054.90. This trade represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Flavors & Fragrances's payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Oppenheimer raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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