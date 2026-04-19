Cwm LLC Grows Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Cwm LLC increased its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 247.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 345,597 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.16% of Antero Resources worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Antero Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 100.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 319,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,551,068.26. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark raised Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.27.

View Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $36.63 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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