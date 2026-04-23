Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,110 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,515 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bath & Body Works worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 4,949,796 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 553.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,714,499 shares of the company's stock worth $95,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,797 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $43,113,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 86.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,443,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.00.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. Bath & Body Works's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Further Reading

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