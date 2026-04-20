Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Cwm LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,981 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $245,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $176,626,000 after purchasing an additional 612,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 60,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,871 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.89 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

See Also

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