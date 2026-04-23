Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Cwm LLC increased its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY - Free Report) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,388 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 537.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the software maker's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Paylocity by 2,782.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,688 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company's stock.

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Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $201.97.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens set a $160.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

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