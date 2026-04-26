Cwm LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in News Corporation $NWS

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS - Free Report) by 896.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,180 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in News were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in News by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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News Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. News Corporation has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. News had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 73.0%. News's payout ratio is 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of News from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of News from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on News

About News

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWS is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

Further Reading

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