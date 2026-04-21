Cwm LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 521.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,523 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 51,628 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here