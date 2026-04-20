Cwm LLC Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,101 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Axis Capital worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Axis Capital Stock Down 0.0%

AXS stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Axis Capital's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Axis Capital's payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Axis Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Axis Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts for AXS (small but consistent upward revisions across Q1–Q4 2026–27 and FY2026–FY2027), improving forward earnings visibility and supporting upside estimates. Will Axis Capital (AXS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts for AXS (small but consistent upward revisions across Q1–Q4 2026–27 and FY2026–FY2027), improving forward earnings visibility and supporting upside estimates. Positive Sentiment: Zacks research pieces highlight AXIS’s premium growth and disciplined underwriting — factors that support margin expansion and recurring earnings strength, reinforcing the rationale behind the estimate upgrades. Can AXS Sustain Its Growth on Premium Strength and Underwriting?

Zacks research pieces highlight AXIS’s premium growth and disciplined underwriting — factors that support margin expansion and recurring earnings strength, reinforcing the rationale behind the estimate upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Axis’s recent January quarter reported an earnings beat and revenue upside (strong premium/revenue growth year‑over‑year), which provides the track record backing current analyst optimism. This is background support rather than new news.

Axis’s recent January quarter reported an earnings beat and revenue upside (strong premium/revenue growth year‑over‑year), which provides the track record backing current analyst optimism. This is background support rather than new news. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target on AXS to $106, which reduces some analyst‑implied upside and could cap near‑term gains if other brokers follow. Bank of America Lowers Axis Capital NYSE: AXS Price Target to $106.00

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Axis Capital from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axis Capital

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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